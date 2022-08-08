Georgia Milestones: How metro school districts scored during COVID-19

The recent results for eighth grade math include a higher-performing population than in 2019. Back then, accelerated middle school students who were taking high school math were not asked to take their eighth grade Milestones math test. But last school year, they took the eighth grade exam, and their pass rates were included in the overall performance for eighth grade.

Also, math proficiency was already low, with just 35% of Georgia eighth graders scoring proficient or better in 2019.

English Language Arts and reading performance in third grade was generally higher in 2019. Prior research by Georgia State University, using scores from other tests, found an intuitive result: Younger students learned less than older students during the depths of the pandemic, when many were stuck at home in front of screens.

The Georgia Department of Education says the real value of the 2021-22 scores is not as a measure of performance during COVID-19. Rather, the numbers will serve as a baseline for future comparison. Next year and in the years after, the state will write its federally required school report cards using comparisons to these latest scores. The numbers before and during the pandemic will no longer matter for school accountability.