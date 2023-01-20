ajc logo
X

Atlanta’s school system leader asks for more mentors, business support

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring on Thursday urged business and civic leaders to invest their time and money to support its students and educators in her State of the District address.

She asked for more mentors in schools and corporate partnerships to help prepare students for college or careers. Herring also discussed an initial $15 million fundraising effort in her hourlong address. District officials said the money would be used directly to support schools and programs.

“Our work is mission critical to their success,” Herring said of the district’s 50,325 students. “They make it personal for me. It should be critical for you.”

The superintendent said she wants to build a “culture for innovation” in the district, noting the rise of tech firms in the city. She wants those companies, and others, to partner with the district to provide apprenticeships and internships as APS works to offer more experiential learning in its schools. Herring cited a partnership with Google, where some students are taking classes where they can get certificates in areas such as data analytics and project management.

On the mentorship front, Herring noted a three-year pilot program with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta to work with some middle schools to provide individual and small group mentoring.

Herring delivered the address at Illuminarium, an immersive entertainment venue in Midtown Atlanta. The event was paid for through parking lot fees, fundraising, snack machines, and other funds, district officials said.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, DA alleges12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New Georgia House Speaker: No Medicaid expansion to all poor for now
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Devin Willock’s father says he has no plans to sue UGA
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Mableton residents turn out in droves to support de-annexing from new city
18h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Mableton residents turn out in droves to support de-annexing from new city
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Country music stars to get honorary degrees from Georgia universities
20h ago
University System of Georgia names presidents for 2 colleges
23h ago
Everton Blair exits Gwinnett school board after historic four years
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
16h ago
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top