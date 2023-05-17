X

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Two big new building projects, totaling a combined cost of $134.7 million, have been approved for the University of Georgia.

The Georgia Board of Regents on Tuesday authorized construction of a $74 million, 565-bed residence hall for first-year students. It will be built on what is now a parking lot at the corner of Lumpkin and Wray streets.

The 125,000-square-foot facility is aimed at adding more campus housing for UGA’s growing freshman classes. Board documents say the Athens campus currently has a deficit of more than 500 beds for first-year students.

Unlike many schools within the University System of Georgia, UGA has seen enrollment gains in recent years. Last fall, 40,607 students enrolled, up 1.2% from the prior year.

Sandra Neuse, the University System of Georgia’s vice chancellor for real estate and facilities, told the board that the room layout and student amenities will be similar to those at Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, which opened last fall. That hall “has proven to be extremely popular among UGA first-year students,” she said.

UGA also is planning a three-story, $60.7 million building to house a dining hall and to provide more space for classrooms and room for a medical and mental health clinic. The 68,000-square foot West Campus Dining, Learning and Wellness Center will be built on what is now a parking lot at the intersection of East Cloverhurst Avenue and University Court.

The new dining commons on the first and second floors will have about 800 seats, according to board documents. The top floor will feature up to eight classrooms, which could be used at night by student organizations, plus the clinic.

Both projects are expected to be finished by fall 2026. The two projects will be paid for with housing, dining and other auxiliary funds as well as public-private venture financing.

