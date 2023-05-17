New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia

Explore New dorm at University of Georgia honors trailblazing Black graduates

UGA also is planning a three-story, $60.7 million building to house a dining hall and to provide more space for classrooms and room for a medical and mental health clinic. The 68,000-square foot West Campus Dining, Learning and Wellness Center will be built on what is now a parking lot at the intersection of East Cloverhurst Avenue and University Court.

The new dining commons on the first and second floors will have about 800 seats, according to board documents. The top floor will feature up to eight classrooms, which could be used at night by student organizations, plus the clinic.

Both projects are expected to be finished by fall 2026. The two projects will be paid for with housing, dining and other auxiliary funds as well as public-private venture financing.