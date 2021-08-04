Dr. Fauci: Send kids to school in masks, vaccinated or not

Some districts, including Atlanta, Clayton and Gwinnett, are requiring masks for staff and students. Fulton is requiring masks at schools in areas with high infection rates. Masks are optional in Cherokee, Cobb and Forsyth.

Fauci and his fellow panelists said that the pandemic is not over, and that the version of the disease now driven by the delta variant is more dangerous, including for children.

Dr. Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said over 4.2 million children in the United States have contracted COVID-19 so far, with over 60,000 hospitalized and at least 350 deaths.

The disease has proven far more dangerous and deadly for grownups, but children still bear a risk.

“The virus continues to infect children and some children do become quite ill,” she said. The number of pediatric infections rose to 72,000 in the past week, nearly double the week before, she added.

The speakers, including Dr. Peter Marks, of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, urged parents to vaccinate their children, saying the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, authorized by the FDA for children as young as 12, has proven to be safe and effective.

In Georgia, fewer than 1 in 5 kids have been vaccinated and less than half of eligible Georgians are fully vaccinated.

As cases rise, some school leaders are beginning to shift their position.

On Tuesday, Forsyth, which previously had said there would be no contact tracing, updated its back-to-school message to say that parents of students who test positive for the coronavirus must contact their school nurse and that the parents of nearby students will be notified. In elementary schools, where children are too young to be vaccinated, there will be numerous “mitigation strategies” in place until Labor Day, including a limit on student movement through buildings and no incentives or awards for attendance. Masks will still be optional.

Douglas County announced on Tuesday that masks will be mandatory following a school board decision Monday. It came days after Dr. Janet Memark, the director of the Cobb and Douglas Public Health district, warned about the rising risk.

“My best advice is that you go with the CDC recommendations,” she said in a video published on the Cobb County Government YouTube channel Thursday.

Memark followed up Friday on the Douglas County channel, saying 60% of the county is unvaccinated and hospitalizations are rising as kids are going “back in circulation.”

Maybe people can go without masks in a few weeks if infection rates fall, she said. “But in the meantime, to add fuel onto this fire right now is a very dangerous situation.”