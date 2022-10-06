Morehouse School of Medicine gets $1.1 million for health equity effort

Deloitte said its gift to the Atlanta medical school is part of a $1.5 billion commitment over the next 10 years to organizations that are advancing health equity. The first phase of the partnership will focus on addressing the underlying causes of health inequities, including the lack of representation among care providers and the need for new, innovative models to advance health equity for racially and ethnically diverse women.

“We know that reducing mortality and disparities in health outcomes can have a multiplier effect that uplifts many aspects of people’s lives — including their housing, food, and financial security,” Deloitte’s US Chief Health Equity Officer, Dr. Kulleni Gebreyes, said in a statement. “The work underway at Morehouse School of Medicine will help spread awareness across the country to activate change in the healthcare ecosystem to improve the lives of families and communities in which they live.”