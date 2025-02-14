Education
Education

Morehouse College breaks ground on new residence hall and campus center

A rendering depicts the new residence hall at Morehouse College. (Courtesy of Morehouse College)

Credit: Morehouse College

Credit: Morehouse College

A rendering depicts the new residence hall at Morehouse College. (Courtesy of Morehouse College)
By
6 hours ago

As it celebrates its 158th anniversary this weekend, Morehouse College broke ground Friday on its “Campus of the Future” construction initiative.

The private, historically Black college in southwest Atlanta celebrated the beginning of its first construction project since 2010. A 58,000-square-foot campus center and a 88,000-square-foot residence hall are part of a broader effort to modernize the main campus. The residence hall will have more than 300 beds. The Woodruff Foundation has awarded the college $20 million to support the campus center initiative. Morehouse is hoping its alumni and other supporters will contribute to the fundraising effort for the center.

“We hope that you, our community of support, will continue to invest in building the Campus of the Future at Morehouse, so that we can provide more state-of-the-art spaces and places for our scholars to live, learn and grow into the men of distinction that they are destined to become,” the college’s president, David A. Thomas, said during Friday’s groundbreaking.

Morehouse is in the midst of a $500 million fundraising campaign. Launched in 2022, the “Making Men of Consequence” campaign was designed to drive investment in scholarships, academic program, athletics, faculty research and campus improvements. So far the campaign has raised $320 million.

ExploreMorehouse College announces $500 million fundraising campaign

Since the campaign began, Morehouse has renovated its Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel as well as the B.T. Harvey Stadium and Edwin C. Moses Track and Field.

On Wednesday, Morehouse announced a $5 million endowed scholarship for financially struggling students studying business and technology. The funding was a gift from retired Walgreens CEO L. Daniel Jorndt.

Thomas said the scholarship will be a lifeline for students who want to attend Morehouse but can’t afford the tuition.

“Not only will this gift change the lives of our students, but it will also help Morehouse continue to produce a pipeline of men who lead and serve with distinction and strive to build bridges of unity and equity in the world,” Thomas said in a news release.

