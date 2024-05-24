Education

5 things to know about Fulton County Schools’ budget plan

Fulton County school board President Kimberly Dove (shown in a 2022 file photo) presided over a meeting where the school board tentatively approved a budget plan for the upcoming school year. (Jason Getz / AJC file photo)

Fulton County school board President Kimberly Dove (shown in a 2022 file photo) presided over a meeting where the school board tentatively approved a budget plan for the upcoming school year. (Jason Getz / AJC file photo)
By
5 hours ago

The Fulton County school board has approved a tentative budget for the upcoming school year. The $2.2 billion plan includes raises for employees and a slight decline in the millage rate, although that won’t be definite until the tax assessor’s office finalizes the rate. The district is also facing declining enrollment, which will likely impact revenue over time.

Here are five takeaways from the proposed budget:

Planning for a ‘fiscal cliff’

Like most U.S. school districts, Fulton is facing a “fiscal cliff” as federal stimulus money they received during the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end. The funds have to be obligated by the end of September. Fulton spent $90 million of its federal relief funds on a new literacy program aligned to “the science of reading.”

Fulton County teacher Jennifer Dallas works with a fifth grade class on making inferences using a book called "The Broken Bike Boy and the Queen of 33rd Street." Fulton is revamping its reading program to focus on the five pillars of literacy as defined by the National Reading Panel. (Martha Dalton/martha.dalton@ajc.com)

Credit: Martha Dalton

The plan includes training for all elementary school teachers, some middle and high school educators and district administrators. In all, Fulton is adding $24 million to the general fund budget. Fulton’s Chief Financial Officer Marvin Dereef said $10.8 million of that will cover the cost of positions such as elementary school literacy coaches.

Salary increases

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney is shown during a 2022 meeting at the Fulton County District’s North Learning Center. Looney's budget proposes raises for all salaried employees. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To stay competitive with nearby school districts, Fulton will spend $56 million on salary increases this year. All salaried employees will receive a 4.5% raise. New teachers who agree to teach at one of the district’s 12 “priority” schools will receive a $5,000 stipend. Employees who refer teachers to those schools will get a one-time referral fee of $250.

Health insurance costs

Fulton County Schools will spend more on its employees in its next budget, with raises and higher health care costs. AJC file photo

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Like most Georgia school districts, Fulton will allocate more to cover rising health care costs for employees covered by the State Health Benefit Plan. The district estimates it will pay about $500 more per month per certified employee this year. There are currently 6,383 Fulton employees on the state plan, raising the district’s cost by almost $3.2 million per month.

Prioritizing pre-K

Former University of Georgia and pro football player Malcolm Mitchell reads to Georgia pre-K students. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Contributed

Fulton will add seven pre-kindergarten classrooms this year for a total of 94. Dereef said the district will receive additional funding from Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) to expand the program. Pre-K teachers are on a state salary schedule that pays less than Fulton’s K-12 teacher scale, so the district will chip in $350,000 to close the gap and pay certified pre-K teachers more.

Millage rate

As costs have risen for school districts, rising property values have helped on the revenue side. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

icon to expand image

Fulton County’s millage rate determines how much money the school district will receive from property taxes. For the last few years, several metro Atlanta school districts have been able to avoid raising their millage rates due to higher-than-expected revenue from property taxes. The district has suggested an ever-so-slight decrease in the millage rate this year — to 17.13% from 17.14% last year.

The budget plan could change before the final school board vote, which is scheduled for June 11.

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

