5 things to know about Fulton County Schools’ budget plan

Like most U.S. school districts, Fulton is facing a “fiscal cliff” as federal stimulus money they received during the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end. The funds have to be obligated by the end of September. Fulton spent $90 million of its federal relief funds on a new literacy program aligned to “the science of reading.”

The plan includes training for all elementary school teachers, some middle and high school educators and district administrators. In all, Fulton is adding $24 million to the general fund budget. Fulton’s Chief Financial Officer Marvin Dereef said $10.8 million of that will cover the cost of positions such as elementary school literacy coaches.

Salary increases

To stay competitive with nearby school districts, Fulton will spend $56 million on salary increases this year. All salaried employees will receive a 4.5% raise. New teachers who agree to teach at one of the district’s 12 “priority” schools will receive a $5,000 stipend. Employees who refer teachers to those schools will get a one-time referral fee of $250.

Health insurance costs

Like most Georgia school districts, Fulton will allocate more to cover rising health care costs for employees covered by the State Health Benefit Plan. The district estimates it will pay about $500 more per month per certified employee this year. There are currently 6,383 Fulton employees on the state plan, raising the district’s cost by almost $3.2 million per month.

Prioritizing pre-K

Fulton will add seven pre-kindergarten classrooms this year for a total of 94. Dereef said the district will receive additional funding from Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) to expand the program. Pre-K teachers are on a state salary schedule that pays less than Fulton’s K-12 teacher scale, so the district will chip in $350,000 to close the gap and pay certified pre-K teachers more.

Millage rate

Fulton County’s millage rate determines how much money the school district will receive from property taxes. For the last few years, several metro Atlanta school districts have been able to avoid raising their millage rates due to higher-than-expected revenue from property taxes. The district has suggested an ever-so-slight decrease in the millage rate this year — to 17.13% from 17.14% last year.

The budget plan could change before the final school board vote, which is scheduled for June 11.