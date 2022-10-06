Marginal gain in Georgia’s high school graduation rate

Explore See the 2022 graduation rates for each Atlanta public high school

The state’s four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate, as the federal government defines it, is now up 14.4 points from 2012, when it was 69.7%. The rate tracks the status of all students starting their freshman year. Schools must include students who cease attending unless officials can document that they transferred into another school, which then must account for the student.

Some local districts, such as Cherokee, Clayton and Fulton, said their rates were the highest since the state instituted the current formula for determining grad rates in 2011. Their rates were 92.3%, 79.7% and 89.3%, respectively. Cherokee’s rate was 90.8% in 2021. Clayton’s was 76% and Fulton’s 87.7%. Other districts, like Rockdale, had a slight decline, from 82.1% to 81.2%.