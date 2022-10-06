See the 2022 graduation rates for each Atlanta public high school

Atlanta Public Schools’ four-year graduation rate reached 84% for the class of 2022, according to state numbers released Thursday.
That’s up from 83.1% for the class of 2021.
Statewide, the graduation rate also increased slightly this year to 84.1%. That’s the highest mark its reached since the Georgia Department of Education started using a new, federally mandated way of calculating the rate a decade ago.
APS officials said this is the closest the district’s graduation rate has been to the statewide average. Superintendent Lisa Herring cited the students’ work amid the COVID-19 pandemic and online learning.
“It shows that our students, schools, and staff can achieve strong outcomes even amid adversity. This is truly a proud moment for our district,” she said, in a written statement.
Here are the graduation rates for each Atlanta public high school:
Atlanta Classical Academy
2022: 96.1%
2021: 92.7%
2020: 97.7%
2019: 88.6%*
*School’s first graduating class
BEST Academy
2022: 96.3%
2021: 92.7%
2020: 77.6%
2019: 86.3%
2018: 83.9%
Booker T. Washington High School
2022: 74%
2021: 80.5%
2020: 73.5%
2019: 72.2%
2018: 73.8%
Carver Early College
2022: 91.7%
2021: 90.4%
2020: 91.6%
2019: 92.6%
2018: 91.8%
Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy
2022: 100%
2021: 100%
2020: 100%
2019: 100%
2018: 93.5%
Douglass High School
2022: 62.1%
2021: 69%
2020: 76.6%
2019: 63.7%
2018: 69.9%
Drew Charter School
2022: 98.4%
2021: 99%
2020: 98.2%
2019: 96.6%
2018: 98.7%
Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron New Beginnings Academy*
2022: 0%
2021: 0%
2020: 3.1%
2019: 4.7%
2018: 0%
*non-traditional, alternative high school previously known as Forrest Hill Academy
Midtown High School*
2022: 86.4%
2021: 89.8%
2020: 90.9%
2019: 90.4%
2018: 92%
*Previously known as Grady High School
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
2022: 92.2%
2021: 85.2%
2020: 83.6%
2019: 86.3%
2018: 90.2%
Maynard H. Jackson High School
2022: 88.7%
2021: 89.8%
2020: 82.4%
2019: 83.7%
2018: 84.8%
Mays High School
2022: 84.1%
2021: 71.1%
2020: 78.2%
2019: 71.8%
2018: 78.2%
North Atlanta High School
2022: 89.7%
2021: 93.9%
2020: 92.3%
2019: 91.1%
2018: 92.5%
South Atlanta High School
2022: 84.4%
2021: 83.2%
2020: 81.4%
2019: 87.9%
2018: 85%
STEAM Academy at Carver
2022: 76.3%
2021: 76.3%
2020: 58.3%
2019: 68.8%
2018: 65.7%
Therrell High School
2022: 86%
2021: 83.5%
2020: 80.4%
2019: 87%
2018: 86.4%
About the Author
Credit: Jefferson High School Football