Tex McIver seeks bond after overturned murder conviction
See the 2022 graduation rates for each Atlanta public high school

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta Public Schools’ four-year graduation rate reached 84% for the class of 2022, according to state numbers released Thursday.

That’s up from 83.1% for the class of 2021.

Statewide, the graduation rate also increased slightly this year to 84.1%. That’s the highest mark its reached since the Georgia Department of Education started using a new, federally mandated way of calculating the rate a decade ago.

APS officials said this is the closest the district’s graduation rate has been to the statewide average. Superintendent Lisa Herring cited the students’ work amid the COVID-19 pandemic and online learning.

“It shows that our students, schools, and staff can achieve strong outcomes even amid adversity. This is truly a proud moment for our district,” she said, in a written statement.

Here are the graduation rates for each Atlanta public high school:

Atlanta Classical Academy

2022: 96.1%

2021: 92.7%

2020: 97.7%

2019: 88.6%*

*School’s first graduating class

BEST Academy

2022: 96.3%

2021: 92.7%

2020: 77.6%

2019: 86.3%

2018: 83.9%

Booker T. Washington High School

2022: 74%

2021: 80.5%

2020: 73.5%

2019: 72.2%

2018: 73.8%

Carver Early College

2022: 91.7%

2021: 90.4%

2020: 91.6%

2019: 92.6%

2018: 91.8%

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy

2022: 100%

2021: 100%

2020: 100%

2019: 100%

2018: 93.5%

Douglass High School

2022: 62.1%

2021: 69%

2020: 76.6%

2019: 63.7%

2018: 69.9%

Drew Charter School

2022: 98.4%

2021: 99%

2020: 98.2%

2019: 96.6%

2018: 98.7%

Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron New Beginnings Academy*

2022: 0%

2021: 0%

2020: 3.1%

2019: 4.7%

2018: 0%

*non-traditional, alternative high school previously known as Forrest Hill Academy

Midtown High School*

2022: 86.4%

2021: 89.8%

2020: 90.9%

2019: 90.4%

2018: 92%

*Previously known as Grady High School

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

2022: 92.2%

2021: 85.2%

2020: 83.6%

2019: 86.3%

2018: 90.2%

Maynard H. Jackson High School

2022: 88.7%

2021: 89.8%

2020: 82.4%

2019: 83.7%

2018: 84.8%

Mays High School

2022: 84.1%

2021: 71.1%

2020: 78.2%

2019: 71.8%

2018: 78.2%

North Atlanta High School

2022: 89.7%

2021: 93.9%

2020: 92.3%

2019: 91.1%

2018: 92.5%

South Atlanta High School

2022: 84.4%

2021: 83.2%

2020: 81.4%

2019: 87.9%

2018: 85%

STEAM Academy at Carver

2022: 76.3%

2021: 76.3%

2020: 58.3%

2019: 68.8%

2018: 65.7%

Therrell High School

2022: 86%

2021: 83.5%

2020: 80.4%

2019: 87%

2018: 86.4%

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

