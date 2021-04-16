Kennesaw State University’s president to lead Indiana University

During Whitten’s tenure, KSU received some of its largest financial gifts in its history, partnered with Wellstar Health System to double the number of students in its nursing program and saw a 15% increase in externally-funded grants. University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley credited Whitten for a number of achievements and thanked her for helping colleagues throughout the system.

“I will miss her good counsel,” Wrigley said in a statement. “We are grateful for her service to our students and the University System of Georgia and wish her well.”

Whitten’s departure leaves another major position to fill for the Georgia Board of Regents. The board is conducting a search to replace Wrigley, who is retiring in July. Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is reportedly a candidate to become chancellor.

The board is also conducting searches for new presidents at Clayton State University, Georgia State University and Georgia College & State University. Additionally, Georgia Highlands College President Donald J. Green announced Monday he’s leaving to become president of Point Park University in Pittsburgh.