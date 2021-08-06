Kemp touts his education policies, local control during Cherokee school visit

Cherokee Superintendent Brian Hightower told Kemp that his community appreciated the governor’s hands-off approach.

“I think Cherokee is a success story for the state,” Hightower said. “I think the state is a success story for the nation.”

Kemp said keeping kids in school is crucial and pointed to Cherokee as an example of a community committed to keeping the doors open in the depths of the pandemic. Schools are essential for the economy, he said. “This is really ground zero where we’ll see the workforce of the next two decades be developed here in our state and that’s such an important tool in our economic development pipeline.”

This week, the state further loosened its grip on schools when the Department of Public Health said they could set their own rules around quarantines. The Aug. 2 order by Commissioner Kathleen Toomey recommends that schools follow the safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but says “schools may elect to adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning.”

Kemp said he fully supports Dr. Toomey’s order, even if schools elect not to quarantine people who come in contact with an infected person, which is what Cherokee has done. The district asks parents to quarantine their children if their doctor recommends it.