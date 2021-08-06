Kemp touts his education policies, local control during Cherokee school visit

School reopening in Cherokee County this week was quiet compared to last year when outbreaks of COVID-19 triggered quarantines and photos of groups of unmasked students garnered national headlines.
School board member Mike Chapman said people accused him of being a “child murderer.” He and other Cherokee officials were hosting Gov. Brian Kemp during a visit to Ball Ground Elementary School on Friday.
“I remember when you all opened,” Kemp said, prompting chuckles around the table.
The governor said he had been accused of the same thing because of his policy of local control. Throughout the pandemic Kemp has let school leaders make decisions about safety protocols, including whether masks should be mandatory, a policy that he has continued this fall.
The school tour was an opportunity for Kemp to tout his education policies, including a $1,000 teacher bonus paid for with federal relief dollars, and a $3,000 teacher pay raise approved by lawmakers earlier in his term. He said he was still committed to his campaign pledge of a total raise of $5,000.
Cherokee Superintendent Brian Hightower told Kemp that his community appreciated the governor’s hands-off approach.
“I think Cherokee is a success story for the state,” Hightower said. “I think the state is a success story for the nation.”
Kemp said keeping kids in school is crucial and pointed to Cherokee as an example of a community committed to keeping the doors open in the depths of the pandemic. Schools are essential for the economy, he said. “This is really ground zero where we’ll see the workforce of the next two decades be developed here in our state and that’s such an important tool in our economic development pipeline.”
This week, the state further loosened its grip on schools when the Department of Public Health said they could set their own rules around quarantines. The Aug. 2 order by Commissioner Kathleen Toomey recommends that schools follow the safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but says “schools may elect to adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning.”
Kemp said he fully supports Dr. Toomey’s order, even if schools elect not to quarantine people who come in contact with an infected person, which is what Cherokee has done. The district asks parents to quarantine their children if their doctor recommends it.