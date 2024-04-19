Kemp reshuffles Georgia Board of Regents, adding three new members

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday afternoon he’s adding three new members to the Georgia Board of Regents.
The new members are David B. Dove, Dan Murphy and Dr. Deep J. Shah.
Dove is a partner at Troutman Pepper law firm. He worked as Kemp’s executive counsel from 2019 through 2023. Murphy is the president and CEO of Bridgestone Golf. Shah is a primary care physician and chief operating officer at Gwinnett Clinic. Shah is a former Truman and Rhodes scholar.
The 19-member board provides oversight of the University System of Georgia, which includes the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia State University. The standard term for regents is seven years.
Kemp announced Sarah-Elizabeth Langford and Jose R. Perez, who had been on the board, have been named to the state’s Board of Economic Development.
