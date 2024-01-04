New year brings key changes to Kemp’s staff

Gov. Brian Kemp enters the new year with a markedly different team of senior aides and advisers, as some of his longtime staffers depart for the private sector.
The latest is David Dove, who served as Kemp’s executive counsel since the Republican took office in 2019. Dove, who has worked for Kemp since 2009, will lead the regulatory and economic investment practice with legal powerhouse Troutman Pepper.
His departure is part of a wave of changes at Kemp’s office. The governor’s top aide, Trey Kilpatrick, announced in November he will take a senior executive position at Georgia Power. His last day in state government is Jan. 15.
The shakeup means new roles for other longtime deputies. Lauren Curry, who was Kemp’s deputy chief of staff, will succeed Kilpatrick and become the first woman in state history to permanently fill that role.
Kemp also tapped Kristyn Long as his next top attorney. She was previously the office’s chief operating officer and had also worked as deputy executive counsel after a stint in private practicing that focused on civil litigation and estate planning.
Several other aides are getting promotions. Ian Caraway now becomes the office’s policy director and Caitlan Coleman will serve as the deputy director. Lauren Jafajo, who once worked in Kemp’s health strategy office, will now join the policy team.
Brad Bohannon, who was director of government affairs and policy, will become Kemp’s deputy chief of staff.
Two newcomers join the office. Russell Crutchfield, Kemp’s new chief operating officer, has since 2016 served as chief of staff and associate vice president of the University of West Georgia. He previously help leadership posts in several state agencies.
And Jenna Schuckman, another West Georgia staffer, will be a policy analyst at Kemp’s health strategy office.
The turnover isn’t unusual at this stage in a governor’s tenure. But it comes as Kemp faces new challenges, including pressing his agenda at a time when he aims to play a more significant role in national politics.
