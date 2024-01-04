New year brings key changes to Kemp’s staff

The shakeup means new roles for other longtime deputies. Lauren Curry, who was Kemp’s deputy chief of staff, will succeed Kilpatrick and become the first woman in state history to permanently fill that role.

Kemp also tapped Kristyn Long as his next top attorney. She was previously the office’s chief operating officer and had also worked as deputy executive counsel after a stint in private practicing that focused on civil litigation and estate planning.

Several other aides are getting promotions. Ian Caraway now becomes the office’s policy director and Caitlan Coleman will serve as the deputy director. Lauren Jafajo, who once worked in Kemp’s health strategy office, will now join the policy team.

Brad Bohannon, who was director of government affairs and policy, will become Kemp’s deputy chief of staff.

Two newcomers join the office. Russell Crutchfield, Kemp’s new chief operating officer, has since 2016 served as chief of staff and associate vice president of the University of West Georgia. He previously help leadership posts in several state agencies.

And Jenna Schuckman, another West Georgia staffer, will be a policy analyst at Kemp’s health strategy office.

The turnover isn’t unusual at this stage in a governor’s tenure. But it comes as Kemp faces new challenges, including pressing his agenda at a time when he aims to play a more significant role in national politics.