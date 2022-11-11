Gwinnett schools want to help language arts and math learning at home

Parent Instruction Coordinators will lead the sessions. Those coordinators usually work in the district’s Family Engagement Centers that are located in schools with a high proportion of students from low-income households, but the virtual sessions are open to all parents and guardians.

This school year, Gwinnett is working to enhance relationships with parents through the at home sessions and other efforts. The sessions are recorded and can be viewed later, and the district also provides written materials that parents and guardians can use.

Gwinnett has promoted the importance of learning at home for years through its Play 2 Learn program for children preschool age and younger. The program is held in schools to give parents ideas and resources for promoting learning at home. For older students, the district has encouraged parent involvement this school year through events promoting high school programs and specialized career training.

The district offers AKS at Home sessions quarterly and plans to host them twice more this year.