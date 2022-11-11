Gwinnett schools want to help language arts and math learning at home

Gwinnett County Public Schools is hosting several sessions to help parents and guardians supplement their children’s classroom lessons at home.
The goal is for parents to “learn ways to help their children practice the key skills they are learning in language arts and math,” according to the district website.
The sessions will be held online at various times Nov. 15-17 for parents and guardians of children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Following disruptions to school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwinnett has introduced efforts to address learning loss, such as increased tutoring and additional time and lessons focused on reading and math. However with these sessions, the district emphasizes parent involvement rather than remediation.
Participants can see the full schedule of sessions and register at the Academic Knowledge and Skills at Home webpage on the Gwinnett County Public Schools site. The district provides interpretation in Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.
Parent Instruction Coordinators will lead the sessions. Those coordinators usually work in the district’s Family Engagement Centers that are located in schools with a high proportion of students from low-income households, but the virtual sessions are open to all parents and guardians.
This school year, Gwinnett is working to enhance relationships with parents through the at home sessions and other efforts. The sessions are recorded and can be viewed later, and the district also provides written materials that parents and guardians can use.
Gwinnett has promoted the importance of learning at home for years through its Play 2 Learn program for children preschool age and younger. The program is held in schools to give parents ideas and resources for promoting learning at home. For older students, the district has encouraged parent involvement this school year through events promoting high school programs and specialized career training.
The district offers AKS at Home sessions quarterly and plans to host them twice more this year.
