Gwinnett school discipline under scrutiny amid safety concerns

The district adjusted its discipline policies this school year to emphasize relationships and restorative practices. One of the main goals is to remove fewer students from class. Watts said multiple times that the notion that there are no consequences for breaking rules is false, saying that students have been suspended and faced tribunals when their behavior warranted it.

Members of the social justice group the Gwinnett Remembrance Coalition said it efforts to reform discipline policy are long overdue and commended efforts to have a more just system that disproportionately affected minorities.

Samia Abdulle said problems that have long been in the district have come to light and need to be addressed.

Both Abdulle and Alexander felt attendees should have been more involved in the event, either asking questions or participating in smaller conversations.

