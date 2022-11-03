Gwinnett school discipline under scrutiny amid safety concerns

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts assured a crowd gathered Wednesday evening for a discussion about community violence that students were being held accountable for their behavior — a point that’s become an increasing concern among parents, students and teachers.
Among the ideas Watts presented during the gathering at New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn is that the district is considering adding metal detectors or other scanning devices at schools.
Watts and others emphasized that the event was an initial step in addressing violence and that there was not a quick solution. However, a recent streak of violent incidents — including the fatal shooting of a Norcross High School student near his school — along with criticism of efforts to reform discipline policies have elevated the issue of school safety.
Panelists implored adults to take a bigger role in mentoring kids and instilling respect at home that would carry over into school. They also called for more recreation opportunities and activities to keep kids busy outside of school. Other speakers included county law enforcement leaders, government officials and Jesse Curney III, pastor at New Mercies.
Shajan Alexander said his kids feel unsafe in school and see fights frequently. He said the district needs to “make a U-turn” and go back to the discipline approach it previously employed. He said he wants to pull his kids out of Gwinnett schools with the conditions as they stand. Several people shared similar feelings at a recent school board meeting as they criticized discipline policies.
The district adjusted its discipline policies this school year to emphasize relationships and restorative practices. One of the main goals is to remove fewer students from class. Watts said multiple times that the notion that there are no consequences for breaking rules is false, saying that students have been suspended and faced tribunals when their behavior warranted it.
Members of the social justice group the Gwinnett Remembrance Coalition said it efforts to reform discipline policy are long overdue and commended efforts to have a more just system that disproportionately affected minorities.
Samia Abdulle said problems that have long been in the district have come to light and need to be addressed.
Both Abdulle and Alexander felt attendees should have been more involved in the event, either asking questions or participating in smaller conversations.
