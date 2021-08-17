Gwinnett school board to start community meetings this month

The Gwinnett County Board of Education this month will begin to hold a series of five community meetings — one in each board member’s district.
Called “area board meetings,” they used to be a practice in Gwinnett County Public Schools before falling by the wayside in recent years.
Students, families and community members will be introduced to Calvin Watts, the new school district superintendent. Watts will share information about the new school year and his priorities, according to a news release from the school district. Those who attend the meeting will also be surveyed on which topics they are interested in.
Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese interpreters will be available at all the meetings, according to the school district.
Board Vice Chair Karen Watkins, who represents District I, will host the first meeting on Aug. 24 at Grayson High School, 50 Hope Hollow Road in Loganville. District II representative Steven Knudsen’s meeting will be Aug. 26 at Mill Creek High, 4400 Braselton Highway in Hoschton. District III representative Mary Kay Murphy will host a meeting Aug. 31 at North Gwinnett High, 20 Level Creek Road in Suwanee.
Board Chair Everton Blair, representing District IV, will host a meeting Sept. 14 at Berkmar High, 405 Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn. District V representative Tarece Johnson’s meeting will be Oct. 5 at McClure Health Science High School, 3921 Club Drive in Duluth.
Meet and greets with the school board will begin at 6:30 and the meetings will begin at 7 p.m. in each school’s theater. Masks are required and seating will be limited for social distancing, but the meetings will be streamed on the GCPS TV website and app.
The public may attend any meeting regardless of district of residence.