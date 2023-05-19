Gwinnett adopts health curriculum, but not sex ed

The resource, HealthSmart, will cost $8.5 million and has drawn significant attention over several months — nearly all of it negative — from parents, community members and even State School Superintendent Richard Woods. A survey about the resources drew responses that overwhelmingly advised against using HealthSmart.

However, the criticism has been focused solely on sex education, leaving the board comfortable with following the recommendation of district staff and an advisory board that reviewed multiple health options and ultimately selected HealthSmart.