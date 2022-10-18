Grant to assist hiring and retaining teachers in Gwinnett County

The Teacher Quality Grant from the U.S. Department of Education will cover a yearlong teaching residency and two years of additional support, according to a news release Monday from the college. It totals $3.7 million and will be distributed over five years. Georgia Gwinnett College is one of 22 grant recipients and the only one in the state.

“These programs help prepare, place, develop and retain effective teachers and leaders in our schools and classrooms,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “Our students need quality educators now more than ever to address their academic and mental health needs.”