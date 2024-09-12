Our voices can no longer be whispers of grief, but shouts for action on guns

Yet, year after year, our thoughts and words have failed to save lives at schools like Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Sandy Hook and, most recently, Apalachee High School here in Georgia.

For too long, we have sent our children off to school with a prayer on our lips, hoping they would return home safely. But hope without action is just a wish; our children deserve more than wishes. They deserve the safety and security that comes with responsible gun legislation at every level — local, state and national.

As leaders in the PTA, we have always been on the front lines advocating for safe, nurturing school environments. I am calling on all PTA districts, councils, local units and leaders to use the tools and resolutions we’ve long established to demand change. We must address our school boards, county commissioners, city councils, state legislators and national lawmakers to pass sensible gun laws that prioritize the safety of our children and communities.

The PTA has been a stalwart in advocating for child welfare for over a century, and we already have the blueprints in place. Our Gun Violence Prevention Blueprint, accessible through PTA resources, provides a clear path forward. It’s time to engage every parent, teacher, administrator and student to rally for change.

Our voices can no longer be whispers of grief; they must become shouts for action.

As a combat veteran, I understand the power and responsibility that comes with handling a firearm. In the military, we were trained to use weapons of war for defense and combat — never for casual use in civilian spaces. The reality is assault weapons have no place on our streets, in our communities or anywhere near our schools.

While I respect the Second Amendment and the rights it protects, no right is without its limits. We regulate who can drive a car and what medications can be sold. Why can’t we regulate weapons of war in the same way? Common-sense measures such as universal background checks, bans on assault weapons and red flag laws are not just possible; they are necessary.

We cannot allow the false narrative that any regulation infringes upon our freedoms to stop us from taking action. As parents, educators and concerned citizens, our primary concern should be the safety and well-being of our children. And that requires decisive action from lawmakers at every level.

We stand at a pivotal moment in history. The decisions we make today will shape the future of our children. I call on each PTA member, each local unit and every parent to engage in this fight. Your role is crucial. Now is the time to set up meetings with your school boards and county commissioners, and demand they prioritize school safety and gun control measures. Attend city council meetings, write to your state legislators and reach out to your members of Congress. These are the actions that will turn the tide, and your participation is vital.

Our children deserve more than our thoughts. They deserve laws that protect them. They deserve leaders who are brave enough to stand up against gun violence and enact meaningful change. The time to act is now. We cannot afford to wait for another tragedy to spur us into action.

I’m not asking you to abandon your prayers. As a person of faith, I understand the importance of prayer. But let’s accompany our prayers with actions that reflect our deepest values, the protection of our most vulnerable. Let’s honor the memories of those we’ve lost by ensuring we do everything in our power to prevent future tragedies.

We have the power to change the narrative. We have the power to turn our grief into action, to turn our words into legislation and to turn our thoughts into meaningful outcomes. But it will take all of us, parents, teachers, administrators and community leaders, to make it happen. Together, we can make a difference. Our collective action is our strength.

The PTA has long been a champion for child safety. Let’s take this opportunity to reaffirm that commitment by demanding safer schools, stronger gun laws and a future where our children can learn without fear. The time for thoughts and prayers alone is over.

Now is the time for action and prayers.

Georgia native Otha Thornton was the 53rd National PTA president.