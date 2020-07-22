Georgia may impose statewide start date of Sept. 8

At its meeting Thursday, the state Board of Education will consider pushing back the start of school statewide until Sept. 8.
The measure would require all schools delay opening until Sept. 8, according to sources. The Georgia School Boards Association was not consulted about a possible mandate, said Executive Director Valarie Wilson. “We started hearing rumors earlier today, and the rumors started to take more leg this afternoon. Later, we received confirmation the state board would be discussing it.”
Wilson said a mandate to delay school starts does not help local districts, many of which in metro Atlanta were planning to start with virtual classes.
“It flies in the face of our position of local control,” Wilson said. “The locals are in the community; they know what they were planning. I don’t see how mandating they wait until Sept. 8 helps them. Some districts have teachers coming in Monday. This is last minute. A lot of school boards are going to be caught off guard by this.”
School calendar decisions are typically left to districts, but the state may argue the surge in coronavirus cases requires extraordinary measures.
Some Georgia districts were planning to open July 31. Others were scheduled to open Aug. 3. Most metro districts were opening with virtual learning between Aug. 12 and 17.
The possible delay will also catch many parents off guard; those in districts planning to open in the next two weeks will now have to find child care.