Georgia may impose statewide start date of Sept. 8

The measure would require all schools delay opening until Sept. 8, according to sources. The Georgia School Boards Association was not consulted about a possible mandate, said Executive Director Valarie Wilson. “We started hearing rumors earlier today, and the rumors started to take more leg this afternoon. Later, we received confirmation the state board would be discussing it.”

Wilson said a mandate to delay school starts does not help local districts, many of which in metro Atlanta were planning to start with virtual classes.