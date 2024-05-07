BreakingNews
Kemp signs budget with raises for 300,000 teachers, state workers today
Happy National Teacher Appreciation Day

Former Henry County Schools superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis has now taken the helm at Cherokee County Schools. (Katelyn Myrick/katelyn.myrick@ajc.com)

32 minutes ago

Since today is National Teacher Appreciation Day, I wanted to share the letter that new Cherokee County School District Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis sent to her staff. Davis joined the district two months ago after leading Henry Schools for more than six years.

I thought it was a lovely tribute to the profession.

To Our Teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day,

My admiration for teachers and the powerful impact they have on students’ lives is life-long.

As a child, I transformed my bedroom into a classroom, my Cabbage Patch Kids into students, my notepad into a grade book.

There, I would imitate my favorite teachers, modeling their magic that made me feel like I not only could master multiplication, but also anything else I put my mind to. For several years, I preferred to answer to the name “Mrs. Stagliano,” my favorite teacher.

When I became a teacher myself, I dedicated myself to honoring Mrs. Stagliano and the many amazing teachers who taught me, cared about me and inspired me.

As a high school chemistry teacher, I knew it was highly unlikely any of my students would pretend to be “Mrs. Davis,” but I dedicated myself to inspiring them all the same.

Like you, I invested my time and energy into preparing and delivering the best lessons possible, and I opened my heart to build positive relationships. One of my favorite traditions was writing each student a personal letter of encouragement before state testing. When I saw students rereading their letters before the test started, I realized it was my “Mrs. Stagliano” moment.

Your investment into your students matters. You are improving their lives and not just in your classroom this school year — you are impacting their lives and their future success.

Over the past two months, I have seen your professionalism and the love you have for your work, your school, your colleagues and, most of all, your students. I also have heard from our students’ families and our community how much they believe in you and value you.

I have not visited a classroom in our schools that I would hesitate to send my own children to join. You have impressed me and reaffirmed my decision to join you in our now shared mission. Your names aren’t the same, but you all are Mrs. Staglianos to me.

Thank you for all you do — I appreciate you!

Mary Elizabeth Davis, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools

Maureen Downey has written editorials and opinion pieces about local, state and federal education policy since the 1990s.

