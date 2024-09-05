Georgia’s attorney general has joined a lawsuit to stop an ‘unlawful’ plan to cancel student loan debt

The attorneys general of Georgia and six other states filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration and federal education officials to stop what they say is an “unlawful” plan in the works to cancel at least $73 billion in student loan debt nationwide.

The lawsuit complaint, filed in the Southern District of Georgia, says the U.S. Department of Education has instructed third-party organizations that service federal loans to begin canceling hundreds of billions of dollars beginning potentially this week. The complaint says the department doesn’t have the authority to enact such loan cancellations. Georgia is among several states that have battled with the department in various courts this year over debt relief.

“This is the third time the secretary has unlawfully tried to mass cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in loans,” the lawsuit complaint says. “Courts stopped him the first two times, when he tried to do so openly. So now he is trying to do so through cloak and dagger.”