Georgia Senate passes anti-hazing bill

Under Senate Bill 85, led by Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, anyone convicted of felony hazing charges could receive a five year prison sentence and be fined up to $50,000. Anyone who doesn’t help a hazing victim can receive a year-long prison sentence and be fined. The bill allows the state Attorney General’s office to pursue civil action against organizations that allow hazing. Additionally, the legislation requires colleges and universities to submit an annual report on campus hazing.

The bill passed 49-0 and will now go the state House of Representatives for a vote.