Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia Senate adopts new K-12 accreditation rules after Cobb dispute

Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-Marietta (right) watches a Senate debate on Crossover Day, the last day for a bill to pass from one chamber to the other on March 15, 2022. His colleagues later voted unanimously for his accreditation legislation, Senate Bill 498. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

caption arrowCaption
Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-Marietta (right) watches a Senate debate on Crossover Day, the last day for a bill to pass from one chamber to the other on March 15, 2022. His colleagues later voted unanimously for his accreditation legislation, Senate Bill 498. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

In a rare show of bipartisanship, the Georgia Senate on Tuesday unanimously adopted legislation that would change high school accreditation statewide.

Senate Bill 498 passed the Senate 51-0 and moves to the House. It would require that accreditation be based 80% on academics and 20% on finances, rather on the behavior of elected school board members.

Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-Marietta, authored it after the global accreditation organization, Cognia, produced a negative review of the Cobb County School District. The review was, in part, prompted after the Democratic school board members complained the Republican majority was limiting their participation.

Cognia recently issued a rare retraction of many of its findings after the school district produced evidence to challenge them. Cognia stood by it’s criticism of the way the school board functions.

“They took statements in public comment in a school board meeting and used it as fact that they based part of their evaluation findings on in Cobb County,” Tippins said in an interview after the vote. “That’s wrong. We need to be evaluating data and seeing how well we’re doing.”

The bill calls on the state to produce academic performance criteria that accreditation agencies like Cognia would have to use to evaluate schools.

Though the bill originated with a Republican — a similar measure in the House was also authored by a Republican — Democrats showed strong support for it.

Tippins thinks that is because they fear for the accreditation of their own school districts.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia Senate rejects private school vouchers
3h ago
3 longtime Fulton County school board members won’t seek reelection
6h ago
Federal funds to help thousands of Georgia’s homeless students
10h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top