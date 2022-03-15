Georgia Senate adopts new K-12 accreditation rules after Cobb dispute

Senate Bill 498 passed the Senate 51-0 and moves to the House. It would require that accreditation be based 80% on academics and 20% on finances, rather on the behavior of elected school board members.

Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-Marietta, authored it after the global accreditation organization, Cognia, produced a negative review of the Cobb County School District. The review was, in part, prompted after the Democratic school board members complained the Republican majority was limiting their participation.