ajc logo
X

Georgia officials sending team to Druid Hills High after student video

The Georgia Department of Education is sending a team to Druid Hills High School in the wake of community complaints and a student video showing poor building conditions. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

caption arrowCaption
The Georgia Department of Education is sending a team to Druid Hills High School in the wake of community complaints and a student video showing poor building conditions. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Video showed poor building conditions at the DeKalb County school

The Georgia Department of Education is sending a team to Druid Hills High School in the wake of community complaints and a student video showing poor building conditions.

A facilities team is scheduling a tour of the building. They will also confer with DeKalb County School District officials about plans for the school, said Meghan Frick, department spokeswoman.

“We do not have inspectors, or statutory authority to cite or fine school districts over facilities,” Frick said in a text message.

The county’s Board of Education removed the school from a list of construction projects in February.

ExploreDeKalb Schools to revisit Druid Hills renovations after student video

Students reacted by recently posting a video online that depicted water-damaged walls and ceilings, flaking paint and other deteriorating conditions at the school. One student said heavy rains created unsanitary conditions near outdoor picnic tables where students eat.

“It becomes a problem because we can smell what human waste smells like while we’re trying to eat our lunch,” he said in the video.

DeKalb Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris notified the community in an email this week that Druid Hills High was back on the board’s agenda. She said the video “showed many areas of concern throughout the building that we have long known about and worked to address in meaningful ways.”

The school board is expected to reconsider the school’s renovation plans on Monday.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta Public Schools extends application deadline for virtual academy
3h ago
Georgia officials blame supply chain woes for rising college project costs
8h ago
DeKalb Schools to revisit Druid Hills renovations after student video
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top