DeKalb Schools to revisit Druid Hills renovations after student video

Druid Hills was removed from the resolution in February after some board members questioned why the district’s plan to add early learning centers for 3- and 4-year-olds wasn’t also included.

At that meeting, board member Marshall Orson said it was critical for renovations get underway soon because of the poor conditions at the school.

“I strongly believe in our early learning centers, but the notion that we would further defer fixing something that is now a 95-year-old building … we wouldn’t do that anywhere else,” Orson said.

Along with general maintenance issues that have built up over time, the school also dealt with flooding last month.

At that time, Watson-Harris said items wipes and other items appeared to clog a sewer line and force sewage up the floor drain. Employees cleaned and sanitized the area, and worked late into the night to “mostly neutralize the foul odors.”

Parents have rallied to convince the school board to commit to renovating Druid Hills. The student video directs viewers to the Druid Hills Parent Teacher Organization, which is organizing speakers for the next few meetings, along with a letter-writing and social media campaign.

Ken Schroeder, a parent of a Druid Hills ninth grade student, suggested board members spend time in the school to see the need for renovation.

“We’d love to show you around,” he said at last month’s board meeting. “We’d love to have you experience what our children experience.”

Ella Zedd, a senior at Druid Hills, said she feels “gross” in the building.

“It’s hard to learn in that school because of how run down it is,” she said. “It kind of smells like mold in every classroom.”

Ella’s mother, Cathy Zedd, said she’s written to the district about issues in the building since her child was in ninth grade.

“It’s not as if they don’t know about these problems,” she said. “But it’s as if they’re OK with us and the students and the teachers having to be in this dilapidated environment.”

Watson-Harris said renovation plans for the school have been in the works for months.

“It is my expectation that this process will guide our next steps in moving forward with renovations at the school, including addressing immediate needs,” her email said.