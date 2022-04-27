Former DeKalb school superintendent says she was blindsided by firing

He said the decision was “clearly planned action taken by a subgroup” of board members. “There was no rationale for the decision,” he added.

After the vote, the board released a statement that said its relationship with Watson-Harris had been “deteriorating for some time to the point the association became irreconcilable.”

“The Board lost confidence in Mrs. Watson-Harris’ ability to provide the leadership the district needs in the face of significant challenges,” the statement said.

Caption DeKalb County School District superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris, right, poses for a photo with DeKalb County School District board member Marshall Orson after her installment ceremony in 2020. On Tuesday, the board fired Watson-Harris. Orson wasn't present for the vote, but said later he would have opposed the measure.

Board Chair Vickie Turner did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier in the day, she release a letter blaming Watson-Harris for deteriorating conditions at the aging Druid Hills High School.

The school has been the center of a districtwide debate after students posted a video showing water-damaged ceilings and walls, electrical hazards and plumbing issues. The led the state Department of Education to send a facilities team to the school.

On Monday, Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods chastised the DeKalb school board for its response to “egregious facility issues” at Druid Hills High School.

Earlier this month, the voted to change the district’s focus for facility maintenance, upending the larger plans Watson-Harris and her staff had proposed. It was the second time since February the board had opted against modernization of Druid Hills High.

Caption U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, center, walks with U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, right and DeKalb County School District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris, left, during a tour of Kelley Lake Elementary School in Decatur on July 23, 2021. Watson-Harris was terminated from her position on April 26, 2022.

Before coming to DeKalb, Watson-Harris had never led a school district. The board voted 6-1 to hire her in June 2020. Joyce Morley was the lone no vote.

“There’s no way in the world anyone on this board would be looking for a nanny and select one who’s never gone to nanny school,” Morley said of Watson-Harris’ lack of experience.

Watson-Harris was previously the first deputy chancellor for the New York City Department of Education. She was chosen to become DeKalb’s sixth superintendent in a decade.

She signed a three-year contract with the district for $325,000 a year plus monthly spending and car allowances, among other perks.

Watson-Harris inherited a district still reeling from allegations of financial mismanagement. It had also recently lost its credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service after falling behind on its financial audits.

Early in her term, Watson-Harris faced backlash as the district maintained strict mask mandates and remained virtual longer than many other school systems well into the pandemic.

More recently, she issued a public apology for “upsetting and questionable” job descriptions sent to about 7,000 employees with their contracts for the 2022-2023 school year. The contracts included a list of 10 “performance factors” such as “ignore irrelevant sights” and “maintain composure” when dealing with difficult people.

At public meetings in recent months, board members have frequently grilled Watson-Harris’ team on the use of district funds.

Caption Vasanne Tinsley was appointed interim superintendent of the DeKalb County School District on April 26, 2022.

Her official installation in July 2020 was a scaled-down event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m hoping in me you will find not only a superintendent but a friend and someone that you know will work side-by-side with you to make DeKalb the No. 1 choice for all families here,” Watson-Harris said at the time.

After Tuesday’s firing, Vasanne Tinsley was named interim superintendent. She was the district’s deputy superintendent of student support and intervention before retiring in 2020.

“The Board expects Dr. Tinsley to be the unifying leader the community currently needs,” a news release said.