Georgia regents name finalist to become Kennesaw State president

The state’s Board of Regents announced in a meeting Tuesday they’ve picked Kathy “Kat” Schwaig as its finalist to lead Kennesaw State University.
Schwaig, the university’s interim president, knows KSU well. She was previously the university’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Schwaig joined the faculty in 2002 as an associate professor of information systems.
“Promoting academic excellence has been central in each of my leadership roles at KSU and I am honored to be given a chance to continue that work,” Schwaig said in a statement. “KSU is a special place, and I believe my experience along with my profound affection and appreciation for the institution and its people can make a difference as we move forward. I would be honored to lead the university into its next chapter.”
Kennesaw State is one of the fastest-growing universities in the state. Its fall enrollment was nearly 43,000 students, the third-highest in Georgia, behind Georgia State University and Georgia Tech. Enrollment has increased by 21% since 2018.
Kennesaw State, though, has had heavy turnover in its top spot amid the enrollment growth. The last president, Pamela Whitten, left in June to become Indiana University’s president. Former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens was in the job for less than two years before leaving in February 2018. Dan Papp retired after 10 years as KSU’s president in June 2016.
The regents created a search committee in September to find candidates for the job. The regents voted in October to waive a rule that prevented interim presidents from being candidates for the position in order for Schwaig to apply. Three candidates were interviewed last week.
Regent Neil Pruitt, who led KSU’s presidential search committee, said in announcing Schwaig was their pick that she “will do an outstanding job as president.”
Acting University System of Georgia Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said Schwaig “has a clear vision to serve students and promote the university’s academic excellence while strengthening its research and service missions.”
The board could hold a vote as soon as next week on whether to appoint Schwaig to the position.
