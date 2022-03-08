Georgia regents name finalist to become Kennesaw State president

Schwaig, the university’s interim president, knows KSU well. She was previously the university’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Schwaig joined the faculty in 2002 as an associate professor of information systems.

“Promoting academic excellence has been central in each of my leadership roles at KSU and I am honored to be given a chance to continue that work,” Schwaig said in a statement. “KSU is a special place, and I believe my experience along with my profound affection and appreciation for the institution and its people can make a difference as we move forward. I would be honored to lead the university into its next chapter.”