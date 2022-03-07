Faculty group censures Georgia university system over tenure changes

The censure is in response to the Georgia Board of Regents’ decision in October to revamp its post-tenure faculty review process. University System leaders and the board said the changes were needed to better measure student success. Many Georgia professors disagreed, saying the revisions will make it easier to fire professors and stifle academic freedom.

The century-old association voted unanimously Saturday to censure the Georgia system. The association has no regulatory power over Georgia, but it hopes the action will draw national scrutiny to its complaints about the system’s changes.