Georgia public health agency issues new advice for school quarantines

Masks have proven controversial, with some claiming the science doesn’t support their use, while others point to studies cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indicate masks have helped to prevent infections.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who has refused to mandate masks, has been pressured to prohibit school rules that compel their use. Earlier this month, a state senator sent a letter to Kemp requesting a special legislative session to prohibit school mask mandates.

Parents for and against masks have been protesting in Cobb County, one of the few large metro Atlanta school districts that is not requiring them. In Cobb, students deemed to be close contacts to an infected person are allowed to attend school during their quarantine period, but district policy requires them to wear a mask for 10 days after exposure. Cobb County government reinstated its mask mandate effective Aug. 20 for all county facilities, but it does not pertain to the school system.

The Georgia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to all of Georgia’s school superintendents last month urging that students be allowed to attend school in person, with precautions, such as universal mask-wearing and quarantines.