Kemp under pressure to ban school mask mandates

As a growing number of school districts adopt mask requirements to stem a spike in new coronavirus cases, Gov. Brian Kemp is facing pressure from fellow Republicans to block administrators from imposing the requirements
State Sen. Burt Jones, who is expected to run for lieutenant governor, urged Kemp to call a special legislative session to prohibit mask mandates in school districts and “let Georgia parents – not government bureaucrats – decide what is best for their children.”
School districts covering roughly one-third of Georgia’s public school students have imposed face covering requirements, including several of the largest metro Atlanta systems. A growing number of cities have also revived mask mandates as the infectious delta variant fuels a sure in cases.
Jones outlined his position in a letter to Kemp that argued the government should give parents flexibility to make decisions for their children and “not issuing across the board mandates that will inevitably do more harm than good.”
“The wellbeing of our children - and their short and long-term development and education - are squarely at risk by requiring them to wear a mask for the upcoming school year,” wrote Jones. “It is a decision that could have a generational effect on hundreds of thousands of young Georgians.”
Jones is expected to announce a bid for Georgia’s No. 2 job within weeks, joining a Republican field that includes fellow state Sen. Butch Miller, one of the most powerful lawmakers in the chamber. Activist Jeanne Seaver is also in the GOP race to succeed Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is not seeking a second term.
A spokesman said Kemp has made his concerns with mandates “well known,” citing his long-standing opposition to the requirements. But the governor, who already plans to ask lawmakers to tackle crime-related measures later this year, seems unlikely to heed Jones’ call this year.
“I trust the local school systems with local control,” the governor said recently. “Our school superintendents have been dealing with this issue for 15 months. They dealt with it all last year. They know how to deal with Covid in their classrooms. I trust them to do that.”
