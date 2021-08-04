Kemp under pressure to ban school mask mandates

Jones is expected to announce a bid for Georgia’s No. 2 job within weeks, joining a Republican field that includes fellow state Sen. Butch Miller, one of the most powerful lawmakers in the chamber. Activist Jeanne Seaver is also in the GOP race to succeed Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is not seeking a second term.

A spokesman said Kemp has made his concerns with mandates “well known,” citing his long-standing opposition to the requirements. But the governor, who already plans to ask lawmakers to tackle crime-related measures later this year, seems unlikely to heed Jones’ call this year.

“I trust the local school systems with local control,” the governor said recently. “Our school superintendents have been dealing with this issue for 15 months. They dealt with it all last year. They know how to deal with Covid in their classrooms. I trust them to do that.”