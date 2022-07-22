ajc logo
Georgia students show progress on state’s Milestones tests

This is a Georgia Milestones Assessment bulletin board at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School on April 19, 2022. Teachers and faculty create the bulletin boards about a month before testing as a way to motivate and encourage students. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com





Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago
Scores still below pre-pandemic levels

The latest results on Georgia’s Milestones tests show the impact of on-again, off-again schooling, with performances rising after classrooms stabilized in the last school year.

New results from last spring show gains over the prior year when many had returned to classrooms but COVID-19 frequently re-closed them. Students’ performance rose or held steady on 17 of 21 tests, according to the Georgia Department of Education, which released the results today.

“I’m pleased to report that Georgia’s students did show strong improvement on the ‘22 Georgia Milestones assessments,” said Allison Timberlake, the deputy state superintendent for testing. “The results have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels but they do show that academic recovery is underway in Georgia’s public schools.”

The statewide averages mask varied performances.

In English Language Arts, for instance, a third of the elementary and middle school grade levels did worse than the year before while a third improved and a third stayed the same. Meanwhile, all were below the performances in 2019, the last test cycle before the pandemic.

Because many students skipped the tests in 2021 and it’s still unclear what proportion of them took them last school year, state officials are warning about the reliability of the data for comparisons with the past.

Timberlake said the scores illuminate a path into the future. “We want to use the ‘21-’22 scores to set a new baseline moving forward,” she said. Georgia schools have billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid to spend on students.

“We’re going to be using these scores to determine where to push in additional supports and continue addressing lost learning opportunities for students,” Timberlake said.

About the Author

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Why Georgia Republicans are tiptoeing around new abortion law
4h ago


