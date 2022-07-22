Georgia students show progress on state’s Milestones tests

Because many students skipped the tests in 2021 and it’s still unclear what proportion of them took them last school year, state officials are warning about the reliability of the data for comparisons with the past.

Timberlake said the scores illuminate a path into the future. “We want to use the ‘21-’22 scores to set a new baseline moving forward,” she said. Georgia schools have billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid to spend on students.

“We’re going to be using these scores to determine where to push in additional supports and continue addressing lost learning opportunities for students,” Timberlake said.