Georgia lawmakers send school recess bill to the governor

Caption Lily NordbyWills (facing camera) was in fourth grade when she testified at the Capitol in 2017 as part of an effort by her Girl Scout troop to guarantee more school recess. (Courtesy of Katherine Nordby) Credit: contributed Credit: contributed Caption Lily NordbyWills (facing camera) was in fourth grade when she testified at the Capitol in 2017 as part of an effort by her Girl Scout troop to guarantee more school recess. (Courtesy of Katherine Nordby) Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

But Douglas, a former Bulldogs football player who went pro and is concerned about obesity among children, ultimately lost that time. Gov. Brian Kemp vetoed the bill, saying the mandate would have been too burdensome for schools.

The game wasn’t over for Douglas, however.

In February, six years after getting a resolution passed and three years after the veto, he introduced HB 1283. He said on the House floor Monday that he worked with Kemp’s office in hopes of avoiding a veto this time.

Unlike the prior bill, this new one does not prevent teachers from withholding recess as punishment for bad behavior or for extra study time. It also doesn’t specify the duration of recess, which in the vetoed bill was an average of half an hour per day.

Explore Kemp signs bill letting parents opt kids out of school mask mandates

Lily understands withholding recess from misbehaving kids but was disappointed by the fact that, should this become law, teachers could still cancel recess for, say, math drills.

That is why she went to the Capitol to testify all those years ago and, with her mom, helped her Girl Scout troop start a petition.

She said her elementary school teacher used to deny recess when kids failed to do enough multiplication and division problems in a 5-minute challenge.

“I don’t like math to this day,” Lily said.