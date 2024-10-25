Paine College’s board of trustees this week named the president of a nearby college as its new leader.

The Rev. Lester A. McCorn, currently the president of Clinton College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, will become Paine’s president in January. Paine’s prior president, Cheryl Evans Jones, retired earlier this year.

Both schools are historically Black colleges. Paine, located in Augusta, is a few miles from the Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Master’s tournament.