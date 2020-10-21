Georgia gets $13 million for worker relief program

The Technical College System of Georgia, in partnership with the state’s Department of Labor, will receive $13 million to be used to help train workers who’ve lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday.
The $13 million is the second round of funding to the state through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Dislocated Worker Grant program. Georgia received $12 million in May.
The grants provide resources to states in response to large, unexpected layoff events that cause significant job losses, such as those caused by the pandemic.
Eligible workers can complete an application to receive job training and improve their skills provided by WorkSource Ga. The TCSG has 22 colleges statewide, including sites in Atlanta, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.
“This additional funding will help build on those efforts, providing critical to our workforce as they face a once-in-a-century economic crisis due to the pandemic," Kemp said in a statement. "Working together with our partners at TCSG and the Georgia Department of Labor, we will continue to work around the clock to support Georgia’s business community and workforce, and do our part to ensure a safe return to the workplace as we move forward together.”