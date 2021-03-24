Georgia colleges to increase access to vaccine for students

Many of the state’s largest public universities said they’re planning to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccines after Gov. Brian Kemp announced he’s directing the state to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult Georgians as of Thursday.
Kemp’s plan allows several million Georgians to now get shots, particularly college students who didn’t meet one of the health conditions that were included in the eligibility list. About 340,000 students attend the University System of Georgia’s 26 schools.
Some students and faculty complained at the start of the fall semester that the University System and its schools didn’t provide enough COVID-19 tests on many of its campuses. The larger universities offered more testing than the smaller ones.
Several University System schools were administering the vaccine to students and employees who met the eligibility requirements. The University System said in a statement Tuesday evening it will work to supply additional doses.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the University System of Georgia has worked closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office to keep our campuses healthy and safe. Our institutions already have received more than 20,000 doses which are being administered actively to eligible students, faculty, and staff. Additionally, volunteers from multiple campuses have volunteered their time to assist with vaccination efforts both on and off campus. We will work to administer additional vaccines for students, faculty, and staff as the state of Georgia and our institutions receive additional vaccine supply.”
The University of Georgia said it is currently able to provide at least 1,000 shots a day, depending on supply. Kennesaw State University said it is prepared, in partnership with Wellstar Health System, to vaccinate students and employees as it receives more doses from the state.
The University of North Georgia, which has administered more than 400 doses, will soon operate a mass vaccination site on its Gainesville campus, starting April 6.