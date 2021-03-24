Georgia colleges to increase access to vaccine for students

Kemp’s plan allows several million Georgians to now get shots, particularly college students who didn’t meet one of the health conditions that were included in the eligibility list. About 340,000 students attend the University System of Georgia’s 26 schools.

Some students and faculty complained at the start of the fall semester that the University System and its schools didn’t provide enough COVID-19 tests on many of its campuses. The larger universities offered more testing than the smaller ones.