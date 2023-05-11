Georgia Board of Education changes way public schools teach English

“You have my guarantee that we’re ready to go,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods, leader of the state Education Department.

The standards define what students should understand and be able to do by the end of each grade, from kindergarten through high school.

Two educator groups filed letters in support of the new standards.

Amy Fouse, president of the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors, said the new standards represent “the voices of Georgia educators from every part of the state,” and will give students more chances to “meaningfully practice the integrated nature of literacy skills.”

Teachers will begin training for the new standards next school year before teaching them in their classrooms in the fall of 2025. Implementation will cost money, noted state school board member Scott Sweeney.

“I’m not in opposition to making improvements where improvements are needed, but at the same time, the cost in training, the cost in professional development, the cost in resources and everything else is a cycle that we continually repeat,” he said, adding sardonically: “It’s almost as if there is an industry built up around this.”

What it means in the classroom

Georgia’s new English language arts standards are meant to align with new state laws that require public schools to teach reading and writing based on a vast body of research referred to as the “science of reading.” It requires more phonics than before, and in a more coordinated fashion across grade levels.

In kindergarten, for example, students are expected to begin learning about “phoneme-grapheme” correspondences, which are the building blocks of words and their representations in writing.

By first grade, students will be taught about digraphs, or the blending of letters to make sounds, and they will be taught about the effect of ending a word with the letter “e.”

Second graders will graduate to diphthongs (the vowel sound in “hound”).

In third grade, students will begin using graphemes to “decode” and “encode” (read and write) words — work that will continue through fifth grade.