ajc logo
X

Gala aims to help aspiring Morehouse dental and medical students

Dr. David Satcher is a former U.S. Surgeon General. Dr. Louis Sullivan is a former U.S. Health & Human Services secretary.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dr. David Satcher is a former U.S. Surgeon General. Dr. Louis Sullivan is a former U.S. Health & Human Services secretary.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

An organization is honoring two trailblazing Black health leaders at a gala Friday evening to raise money for Morehouse College students and other students of color in the health professions and biomedical sciences.

The Thomas J. Blocker Society’s event at the Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta will celebrate the achievements of Drs. David Satcher and Dr. Louis Sullivan. Satcher was U.S. Surgeon General from 1998 to 2002. Sullivan was the founding dean and president of Morehouse School of Medicine and a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary. Prominent author Dr. Ian Smith is hosting the gala.

The society, founded in 2012, aims to help more students of color — particularly from Morehouse College — establish careers in the dental and medical fields. Morehouse, located near downtown Atlanta, is a historically Black college for men.

Only 4% of male active dentists are Black, according to the American Dental Education Association. Five percent of doctors are Black, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
How Braves infield guru Ron Washington approaches teaching
Filmed in Georgia: First major Hollywood production rowed into 'dangerous' Okefenokee...
1h ago
Roswell woman dies after being hit by truck on her morning jog
13h ago
Protesters say DeKalb apartment complex poised to oust 200 residents
17h ago
Protesters say DeKalb apartment complex poised to oust 200 residents
17h ago
For Georgia voters, economy and guns among top concerns
1h ago
The Latest
When does school begin in metro Atlanta?
8m ago
Burnout, pandemic, politics: Georgia teachers start year under pressure
1h ago
Cobb school district hires new leader for safety initiatives
13h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top