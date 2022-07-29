Gala aims to help aspiring Morehouse dental and medical students

The Thomas J. Blocker Society’s event at the Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta will celebrate the achievements of Drs. David Satcher and Dr. Louis Sullivan. Satcher was U.S. Surgeon General from 1998 to 2002. Sullivan was the founding dean and president of Morehouse School of Medicine and a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary. Prominent author Dr. Ian Smith is hosting the gala.

The society, founded in 2012, aims to help more students of color — particularly from Morehouse College — establish careers in the dental and medical fields. Morehouse, located near downtown Atlanta, is a historically Black college for men.