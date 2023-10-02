Fulton tops state list of schools excelling in literacy performance

Credit: Martha Dalton

Credit: Martha Dalton

Education
By and
1 hour ago
X

Fulton County led Georgia in a new list of public elementary schools being lauded for its literacy performance on statewide exams.

Across Georgia, 155 schools made the Georgia Department of Education’s “Literacy Leaders” list either for improving proficiency by 15 percentage points (“growth”) or achieving 90% proficiency (“achievement”) on the 2023 Georgia Milestones. Twenty-two of Fulton’s 59 elementary schools made the list.

Fulton officials credit the district’s performance to a new, comprehensive literacy strategy. Teachers, paraprofessionals and some administrators will undergo a two-year training program focused on what advocates call “the science of reading.” Elementary and some middle and high school teachers will receive training on teaching components of reading, such as phonics, fluency and comprehension. Fulton spent $90 million of federal pandemic relief money on the program.

“Students and staff have shown amazing progress,” Fulton Superintendent Mike Looney said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are encouraged to see the early results in our literacy efforts. Our investment into the Science of Reading is really paying off.”

While several Fulton schools performed well, some schools in high-poverty areas had more than 50% of third graders reading below grade level.

Georgia lawmakers have demanded a sweeping overhaul of the way public schools teach reading. The Georgia Department of Education says it has heavily invested in literacy training by distributing $240 million in federal funds to school reading programs since the pandemic began. The department has also added a director of literacy to coordinate instructional efforts across the state.

The Georgia Legislature passed two laws this year aimed at improving literacy instruction. One requires teachers to be trained in evidence-based reading methods. The other establishes a literacy council that would oversee the law’s implementation.

According to state metrics, 66% of third-grade students were on or above grade level in reading for the 2022-23 school year. In 2021-22, the state says 63.8% of third graders were reading on or above grade level. The chart below shows how some of metro Atlanta’s largest school districts are performing.

DistrictPercent of 2023 third graders reading on grade levelPercent 2022 third graders reading on grade levelSchools named 2023 achievement “Literacy Leaders”
Atlanta56.6%53%4
Clayton45%39.1%0
Cobb72.8%73.4%8
DeKalb55.4%53.7%5
Fulton75.5%72.1%19
Gwinnett71.1%72.9%7

About the Authors

Follow Martha Dalton on twitter
Follow Josh Reyes on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Groups warn attacks on prospective jurors in Trump trial could escalate27m ago

Metro Atlanta shootings kill 2 teenagers within 3 hours, police say
13h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

GDOC: Georgia correctional officer slain by inmate
15h ago

Credit: AP

Congress averted a government shutdown. Here is how Georgia lawmakers voted
18h ago

Credit: AP

Congress averted a government shutdown. Here is how Georgia lawmakers voted
18h ago

Credit: AP

Jaguars throttle Falcons 23-7
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta perspectives on Black colleges during HBCU Week
11h ago
Fired Cobb teacher speaks at Decatur event to kick off Banned Book Week
13h ago
Financial help possible for students impacted by Atlanta art school closure
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what you need to know as Braves get ready for postseason
21h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top