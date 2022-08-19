Fulton County Schools to give employees 2% midyear raises

Fulton County Schools’ full-time employees, including teachers, will receive a 2% raise in January.
The board of education on Thursday approved a budget adjustment that includes roughly $10 million to cover the cost of the salary bump.
Superintendent Mike Looney had announced in April that he planned to seek a midyear raise for employees.
The January pay hike will build on the district’s initial budget, approved by the board in June, which featured a 3% raise for employees that went into effect last month plus a midyear step increase. The step increase is provided to eligible workers based on years of experience.
The board on Thursday also agreed to distribute an additional $3 million to schools, to be allocated based on student enrollment. District leaders are asking schools to spend that money on safety measures.
About the Author