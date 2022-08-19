ajc logo
Fulton County Schools to give employees 2% midyear raises

Principal Laurie Woodruff (left) and Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney speak with a parent on the first day of school at Sandy Springs Charter Middle School in Sandy Springs on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The school board on Thursday approved midyear raises for employees. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton County Schools’ full-time employees, including teachers, will receive a 2% raise in January.

The board of education on Thursday approved a budget adjustment that includes roughly $10 million to cover the cost of the salary bump.

Superintendent Mike Looney had announced in April that he planned to seek a midyear raise for employees.

The January pay hike will build on the district’s initial budget, approved by the board in June, which featured a 3% raise for employees that went into effect last month plus a midyear step increase. The step increase is provided to eligible workers based on years of experience.

The board on Thursday also agreed to distribute an additional $3 million to schools, to be allocated based on student enrollment. District leaders are asking schools to spend that money on safety measures.

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

