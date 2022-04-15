ajc logo
X

Fulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff

Fulton County Schools’ employees would receive a 3% raise in July as part of a proposed $52.7 million compensation package introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Mike Looney, seen above, said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Combined ShapeCaption
Fulton County Schools’ employees would receive a 3% raise in July as part of a proposed $52.7 million compensation package introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Mike Looney, seen above, said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County Schools’ employees would receive a 3% raise in July as part of a proposed $52.7 million compensation package introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

District officials reviewed salary and incentive recommendations included in the 2023 fiscal year budget, which the board is expected to adopt June 7.

“Overall, I think Fulton County is one of the premier districts when it comes to working at a competitive wage,” said Ron Wade, human resources chief.

The district also plans to pass along a $2,000 raise included in the state budget to teachers, principals and other eligible positions. And, eligible workers would receive a midyear step increase, based on years of experience.

The hikes would boost starting pay for new Fulton teachers with a bachelor’s degree from $48,850 this year to $52,316 next year, Wade said.

ExploreFulton County Schools faces surge in student disciplinary issues

Retention incentives are recommended for certain administrative jobs. Those include $4,000 for deputy superintendents and $3,000 for assistant superintendents.

Head custodians at elementary schools would get a pay bump to bring them up to the same level as those at middle and high schools. The district plans to increase supplemental pay for those who take on roles in addition to their regular job, such as teachers who also coach a sports team.

As part of an effort to increase campus safety, school police officers would work 15 more days each year, for a total of 205 days. Newly hired bus drivers, food service workers, custodians and other front-line workers would receive a hiring bonus of $500 to $1,000.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

State funds will cover nearly 30% of the $52.7 million proposed pay package.

Superintendent Mike Looney said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. That would cost an additional $10 million, Wade said.

The pay increases are part of a recommended $1.15 billion general fund budget. The district plans to use about $33 million from its rainy day reserves to balance the budget. That would leave an estimated $305 million in the fund balance by June 2023.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
Mexican volunteer Felix Lara prepares tacos for Ukrainians refugees at a makeshift camp near the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Volunteers from Mexico and the United States are helping hundreds of refugees daily, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

As U.S. welcomes Ukrainians, immigrant advocates see double standard 1h ago
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
24m ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Major Leaguers honor legacy of Jackie Robinson with Atlanta kids

Atlanta nonprofit struggles to bring Black youths to baseball
54m ago
Major Leaguers honor legacy of Jackie Robinson with Atlanta kids

Atlanta nonprofit struggles to bring Black youths to baseball
54m ago
Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
14h ago
The Latest
CIA director highlights Russia intel efforts in speech at Georgia Tech
16h ago
Georgia officials sending team to Druid Hills High after student video
19h ago
Atlanta Public Schools extends application deadline for virtual academy
20h ago
Featured
Rodney Christian Damen, a 55-year-old Roswell man, was arrested in October on child molestation and child pornography charges.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

After man’s arrest, Roswell police looking for more alleged sexual abuse victims
12h ago
‘Two great men who loved their families.’ Clayton County father, son drown on fishing...
21h ago
Here is the Braves’ tentative plan for outfielder Ronald Acuña’s return
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top