Fulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff

Retention incentives are recommended for certain administrative jobs. Those include $4,000 for deputy superintendents and $3,000 for assistant superintendents.

Head custodians at elementary schools would get a pay bump to bring them up to the same level as those at middle and high schools. The district plans to increase supplemental pay for those who take on roles in addition to their regular job, such as teachers who also coach a sports team.

As part of an effort to increase campus safety, school police officers would work 15 more days each year, for a total of 205 days. Newly hired bus drivers, food service workers, custodians and other front-line workers would receive a hiring bonus of $500 to $1,000.

State funds will cover nearly 30% of the $52.7 million proposed pay package.

Superintendent Mike Looney said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. That would cost an additional $10 million, Wade said.

The pay increases are part of a recommended $1.15 billion general fund budget. The district plans to use about $33 million from its rainy day reserves to balance the budget. That would leave an estimated $305 million in the fund balance by June 2023.