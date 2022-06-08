Fulton County Schools’ $1.6 billion approved budget includes raises

The Fulton County school board on Tuesday authorized a nearly $1.64 billion budget that includes 3% raises for employees starting in July.
The bulk of the district’s spending plan is comprised of the $1.15 billion general fund. When the new fiscal year begins in July, employees are in line to receive a 3% raise followed by a midyear step increase, provided to all eligible workers based on years of experience.
The district also will pass along a $2,000 pay bump included in the state budget to teachers and other eligible employees.
Superintendent Mike Looney announced in April that he plans to recommend another 2% raise for all employees when he brings forward budget adjustments during the middle of the 2022-2023 school year.
“This school district has a very fiscally conservative governing board, and we do our very, very best to make sure that the taxpayer dollars that we are blessed with receiving are spent wisely and to the benefit of students,” Looney said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “Once again, we are in a position to offer a budget that will allow us to do the work without wasteful spending.”
The upcoming fiscal year budget marks an increase from the current year’s approved budget of $1.62 billion.
