Fulton County Schools posts survey on use of federal funds

An online survey posted on the district’s website provides parents, staff and community members an opportunity to give feedback on the district’s COVID-19 response and plans for addressing student learning loss.

The district is in line to receive roughly $260 million from three federal funding programs, including the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. That money supports various school system efforts, including a new approach to teaching reading, staff training and operational expenses related to COVID-19.