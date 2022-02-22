Fulton County Schools posts survey on use of federal funds

Fulton County Schools is seeking public input on the district’s use of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
An online survey posted on the district’s website provides parents, staff and community members an opportunity to give feedback on the district’s COVID-19 response and plans for addressing student learning loss.
The district is in line to receive roughly $260 million from three federal funding programs, including the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. That money supports various school system efforts, including a new approach to teaching reading, staff training and operational expenses related to COVID-19.
The survey will remain open until Feb. 25.
