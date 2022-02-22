Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fulton County Schools posts survey on use of federal funds

Fulton County Schools posted an online survey to gather feedback about its use of federal pandemic relief dollars. AJC FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
Fulton County Schools posted an online survey to gather feedback about its use of federal pandemic relief dollars. AJC FILE PHOTO

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Fulton County Schools is seeking public input on the district’s use of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

An online survey posted on the district’s website provides parents, staff and community members an opportunity to give feedback on the district’s COVID-19 response and plans for addressing student learning loss.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

The district is in line to receive roughly $260 million from three federal funding programs, including the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. That money supports various school system efforts, including a new approach to teaching reading, staff training and operational expenses related to COVID-19.

The survey will remain open until Feb. 25.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Buford schools end bus mask mandate; federal order remains in place
16h ago
Atlanta district to build athletic field houses at 4 more high schools
23h ago
Gwinnett schools lean on tutors to address pandemic learning loss
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top