New details: How much each Atlanta school district will get from Biden relief plan

School districts in Georgia will soon receive just over $3.8 billion in federal stimulus funds.
The amount is from the state’s $4.25 billion share of the $122 billion portion of the American Rescue Plan dedicated to kindergarten through high school education. Pres. Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion legislation this month.
The money is being distributed largely using an existing formula for federal school funds to address poverty, known as Title 1.
Gwinnett County, the state’s largest district, will get $282.4 million. The other three largest districts — Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties— are getting $160.6 million, $313.2 million and $168.8 million respectively. DeKalb’s outsized portion is due to its poverty rate.
Likewise, Atlanta Public Schools, which is half the size of those districts but with a high poverty rate, gets $201.4 million. Clayton County, which also has relatively high poverty, gets $170.5 million.
The state education board approved the dispersal list Thursday. The state Department of Education is required to hold back $425 million to spend on various programs, from summer enrichment to after-school care.
School districts must spend a fifth of this money on remediation of learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are few limits on the rest of the money.
American Rescue Plan
Total package signed by President Joe Biden on March 11: $1.9 trillion
Amount earmarked for K-12 education: $122 billion
Georgia’s total K-12 education allocation: $4,249,371,244
Amount being disbursed to school districts: $3,824,434,120
Metro Atlanta school district allocations
Atlanta: $201,373,053
Clayton County: $170,508,371
Cobb County: $160,600,790
DeKalb County: $313,231,738
Fulton County: $168,838,062
Gwinnett County: $282,404,800
Source: Georgia Department of Education