New details: How much each Atlanta school district will get from Biden relief plan

Clarkdale Elementary School wait at a social distance as they prepare to board their school busses after school in Austell, in this October 5, 2020 file photo. Cobb County School District will receive $160.6 million in the latest round of federal COVID relief funds. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Clarkdale Elementary School wait at a social distance as they prepare to board their school busses after school in Austell, in this October 5, 2020 file photo. Cobb County School District will receive $160.6 million in the latest round of federal COVID relief funds. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Education | 47 minutes ago
By Ty Tagami, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

School districts in Georgia will soon receive just over $3.8 billion in federal stimulus funds.

The amount is from the state’s $4.25 billion share of the $122 billion portion of the American Rescue Plan dedicated to kindergarten through high school education. Pres. Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion legislation this month.

The money is being distributed largely using an existing formula for federal school funds to address poverty, known as Title 1.

Gwinnett County, the state’s largest district, will get $282.4 million. The other three largest districts — Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties— are getting $160.6 million, $313.2 million and $168.8 million respectively. DeKalb’s outsized portion is due to its poverty rate.

Likewise, Atlanta Public Schools, which is half the size of those districts but with a high poverty rate, gets $201.4 million. Clayton County, which also has relatively high poverty, gets $170.5 million.

The state education board approved the dispersal list Thursday. The state Department of Education is required to hold back $425 million to spend on various programs, from summer enrichment to after-school care.

School districts must spend a fifth of this money on remediation of learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are few limits on the rest of the money.

American Rescue Plan

Total package signed by President Joe Biden on March 11: $1.9 trillion

Amount earmarked for K-12 education: $122 billion

Georgia’s total K-12 education allocation: $4,249,371,244

Amount being disbursed to school districts: $3,824,434,120

Metro Atlanta school district allocations

Atlanta: $201,373,053

Clayton County: $170,508,371

Cobb County: $160,600,790

DeKalb County: $313,231,738

Fulton County: $168,838,062

Gwinnett County: $282,404,800

Source: Georgia Department of Education

