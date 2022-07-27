Fulton County Schools names 8 new principals

Eight schools in Fulton County will have new principals when classes begin Aug. 8.
Fulton County Schools, the state’s fourth largest district, recently announced leadership changes at three high schools, four elementary schools and one middle school.
The changes include a promotion for Ritu Ahuja, who previously led Northwood Elementary School. She is now the district’s director of principal leadership. Heather Rucker, a former teacher who was an assistant principal at Lake Windward Elementary School, will succeed her as Northwood’s next principal.
At Northview High School, Brian Downey left the principal post to serve as a zone superintendent for the area that includes Johns Creek schools. His successor at Northview is Martin Neuhaus, a longtime Fulton County principal who has led Shakerag and Barnwell elementary schools.
Other Fulton County schools with new principals include:
Creekside High School: Terrell Awak, previously assistant principal at Therrell High School in Atlanta Public Schools.
Cliftondale Elementary School: Arnisha Canty, previously assistant principal at Wolf Creek Elementary School.
Sandtown Middle School: Miranda Freeman, previously principal at Cliftondale Elementary.
Roswell High School: LaToya Miley, previously principal at Sandtown Middle.
Oakley Elementary School: Uche Ngoddy, previously assistant principal at S.L. Lewis Elementary School.
Mountain Park Elementary School: Ayo Richardson, previously a principal at Dunleith Elementary School in Marietta City Schools.
