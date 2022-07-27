Fulton County Schools names 8 new principals

Fulton County Schools, the state’s fourth largest district, recently announced leadership changes at three high schools, four elementary schools and one middle school.

The changes include a promotion for Ritu Ahuja, who previously led Northwood Elementary School. She is now the district’s director of principal leadership. Heather Rucker, a former teacher who was an assistant principal at Lake Windward Elementary School, will succeed her as Northwood’s next principal.