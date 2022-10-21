ajc logo
Fulton County school board votes to extend superintendent’s contract

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney has received a nearly one-year contract extension.

The school board on Thursday voted 6-0 to add more time to Looney’s contract, which now runs through Oct. 20, 2025.

Three years is the maximum contract length allowed by the state.

“Congratulations, Dr. Looney. We’re happy to have you for an additional year,” said board President Julia Bernath, immediately after the vote.

The board last considered Looney’s contract in November, when they agreed to extend it through Nov. 9, 2024.

Looney thanked the board for the support.

“It continues to be an honor to serve Fulton County Schools students, staff and parents under the board’s leadership,” he said.

Looney was hired in June 2019 to run the state’s fourth-largest district at an annual salary of $329,000. Looney’s current base salary is just over $356,000.

Much of his tenure has been spent navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and the district’s response, including a lawsuit that parents filed but later dropped over a mask mandate, and efforts to help students recover academically from learning disruptions.

Under Looney, the district expanded its summer learning program and launched a literacy initiative aimed at boosting students’ reading skills.

Last school year, the district faced an increase in student disciplinary problems, a concern also raised by other metro districts. In recent months, Looney has recommended additional funding to pay for school safety measures such as more cameras and door alarms.

Board member Linda McCain was absent from Thursday’s meeting.

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Atlanta buying 2 Peachtree Street building for $39 million for redevelopment
