Fulton County school board votes to extend superintendent’s contract

Looney thanked the board for the support.

“It continues to be an honor to serve Fulton County Schools students, staff and parents under the board’s leadership,” he said.

Looney was hired in June 2019 to run the state’s fourth-largest district at an annual salary of $329,000. Looney’s current base salary is just over $356,000.

Much of his tenure has been spent navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and the district’s response, including a lawsuit that parents filed but later dropped over a mask mandate, and efforts to help students recover academically from learning disruptions.

Under Looney, the district expanded its summer learning program and launched a literacy initiative aimed at boosting students’ reading skills.

Last school year, the district faced an increase in student disciplinary problems, a concern also raised by other metro districts. In recent months, Looney has recommended additional funding to pay for school safety measures such as more cameras and door alarms.

Board member Linda McCain was absent from Thursday’s meeting.