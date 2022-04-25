ajc logo
X

Fulton County parents drop mask lawsuit against school district

Protesters opposed to Fulton County Schools' mask requirement hold up signs outside of the board's Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, meeting. Parents who sued the Fulton County school board over the district’s former mask mandate recently dropped their case after a new state law made the legal battle moot. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Protesters opposed to Fulton County Schools' mask requirement hold up signs outside of the board's Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, meeting. Parents who sued the Fulton County school board over the district’s former mask mandate recently dropped their case after a new state law made the legal battle moot. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Parents who sued the Fulton County school board over the district’s former mask mandate recently dropped their case after a new state law made the legal battle moot.

Atlanta attorney Ray S. Smith III, who represents the 11 families who sued the district, filed a motion last week in the Georgia Court of Appeals to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit. He cited legislation signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last month that gives parents the ability to opt their children out of school mask mandates for the next five years.

“In light of the new law passed by the General Assembly, we have resolved the case,” Smith said, in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are grateful for the legislature’s attention to the importance of parental choice on this very important issue.”

ExploreFulton County Schools faces surge in student disciplinary issues

The district consented to the case’s dismissal, according to court documents. The agreement calls for the parties to bear their own costs and legal fees.

Fulton spokesman Brian Noyes said he could not immediately provide the amount of money the district has spent on its legal defense. An online fundraiser to support the parents’ courtroom cause raised more than $30,000.

Noyes said the district’s attorneys were confident they would win, but the new state law makes the matter moot.

“We approved of the dismissal of the case and look forward to closing the year focused on student achievement,” he said in an email to the AJC.

ExploreAs Fulton County Schools’ mask mandate returns, court fight continues

Fulton students were required to wear masks at various points throughout this school year as a safety measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. The parents filed a lawsuit in September seeking to overturn the mandate, contending that forced mask-wearing harmed children’s physical and mental health.

A Fulton County judge rejected their request to bar the district from enforcing the mandate. The parents appealed, and the case had been pending in the state court for several months.

Fulton made masks optional in late January, roughly a month before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its stance on mandatory masking in schools.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp, Perdue clash bitterly in first primary debate5h ago
Voter registrations signs line the route at a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Voter registration deadline looms for May 24 primary in Georgia
21h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will wait until after the May 24 primaries to call in witnesses to testify about whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia in 2020. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?
“We Ready” rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by his brother, DeKalb police say.

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
13h ago
“We Ready” rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by his brother, DeKalb police say.

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
13h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park (right) is shown in foreground. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push
22h ago
The Latest
Rockdale district buys 16,500 clear backpacks in student safety effort
Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
Atlanta high school students to hold Ukraine tribute at train station
Featured
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
22h ago
‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
13h ago
Uncertainty in Atlanta amid Warner Bros. Discovery merger
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top