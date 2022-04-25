Fulton County parents drop mask lawsuit against school district

Noyes said the district’s attorneys were confident they would win, but the new state law makes the matter moot.

“We approved of the dismissal of the case and look forward to closing the year focused on student achievement,” he said in an email to the AJC.

Fulton students were required to wear masks at various points throughout this school year as a safety measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. The parents filed a lawsuit in September seeking to overturn the mandate, contending that forced mask-wearing harmed children’s physical and mental health.

A Fulton County judge rejected their request to bar the district from enforcing the mandate. The parents appealed, and the case had been pending in the state court for several months.

Fulton made masks optional in late January, roughly a month before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its stance on mandatory masking in schools.