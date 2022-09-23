Fulton County Schools to install license-plate cameras at all campuses

In a push to add another layer of safety, the state’s fourth-largest district will install cameras that take images of license plates as vehicles enter Fulton’s school properties. The school board on Thursday approved a $626,300 contract with Atlanta-based Flock Safety for the devices.

Superintendent Mike Looney told board members that “just about every municipality in Fulton County” uses such cameras to provide additional security. He previously said the cameras would be installed at schools by January.