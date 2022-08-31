BreakingNews
UPDATE: Fire extinguished at downtown tower under construction
Fulton County Schools asks parents about summer learning

Fulton County Schools is asking parents for their thoughts on the district's summer learning program, which has expanded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arvin Temkar / AJC file photo)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Fulton County Schools wants to know what parents think about summer learning.

An online survey on the district’s website, www.fultonschools.org, will remain open through Sept. 9.

The 2022 summer marked the second straight year that Fulton has offered an expanded learning program aimed at helping students who fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 15,000 students in first through 12th grades registered to attend summer school. Fulton targeted students who struggled academically, urging them to participate in summer school as a way to catch up.

The survey is aimed at parents whose children were invited to attend, even if they opted not to.

The survey asks parents if they were notified about the program in time to make summer plans, if the enrollment process was clearly communicated and what they most value in a summer learning experience.

The district is evaluating several pandemic-era programs, and the school board is expected to hear an update on the summer learning program in November.

