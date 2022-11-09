ajc logo
Fulton County school board appoints Hapeville resident to open seat

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Fulton County Board of Education on Tuesday appointed a new member who will hold the seat for two years.

Katie Gregory of Hapeville will serve out the remainder of Gail Dean’s term after Dean retired from the board last month. The remaining six board members voted unanimously to appoint Gregory to the vacancy.

Gregory leads the school governance council at Hapeville Elementary School and works as vice president of McGuireWoods Consulting. She has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama.

The district will hold a swearing-in ceremony next month, though Gregory won’t officially join the board until January. At that time, three other women who won school board races in May will also take office, meaning a majority of the seven-member board will be newcomers.

Gregory will represent District 3, which includes parts of the district’s north and south ends including areas in College Park, East Point, Hapeville and Sandy Springs.

“It is an honor to be selected for this role. I look forward to representing the schools and the strong diversity in District 3,” said Gregory, in a written statement.

The board reviewed applications from seven people interested in the appointment before making the decision.

About the Author

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

